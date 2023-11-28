Driver left pony with fatal injuries after road collision, police believe





A driver whose vehicle collided with a pony, fatally injured it, then drove away leaving it in the road, police believe.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is appealing for information and witnesses to what officers suspect is a “fail to stop” collision on the southbound A10, between Ware and Hoddesdon, in the early hours of Saturday (25 November).

“Police were called at just before 1am by a member of the public who found the small brown horse, which for an unknown reason was unaccompanied on the A10, near the Great Amwell junction,” a spokesman for the force said. “It had injuries suggesting it had been struck by a vehicle.

“Officers attended, as did a vet who advised the horse had suffered non-survivable injuries and it was sadly put to sleep.”

PC Dean Watson, of the east Herts safer neighbourhood team, said it is believed the pony had been hit by a vehicle, possibly a white lorry, the driver of which had failed to report the incident or stop at the scene.

“Despite speaking to local farmers and stables, the owner of the horse, which was not microchipped, has not been located,” he said.

“If you have information about the incident, or the horse, I can be contacted by email via dean.watson@herts.police.uk”

Information can also be submitted online, via the force’s online chat, or by calling 101, quoting ISR 31 of 25 November.

Witness can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence, online or by calling 0800 555111.

