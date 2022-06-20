Dogs on courses, five-star highs and lows, and other things the horseworld is talking about





1. Career highlight for mare who thrives on hacks in the New Forest

Britain’s Kirsty Chabert clinched the biggest result of her career to finish runner-up at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials with the quirky British-bred mare Classic VI. It was lovely to hear Kirsty reveal that ice-cream hacks through the New Forest have been key to getting the best out of this opinionated and athletic mare. The pair delivered one of only three fault-free showjumping rounds in the German five-star to climb the leaderboard and finish on their dressage score of 31.1 – 2.1 penalties behind Swiss winners Felix Vogg and Colero.

2. Rotten luck for Tom McEwen after dog runs on course

After a frustrating fall at Badminton, Tom McEwen’s misplaced luck continued in Germany after an unseating within sight of home. We haven’t had the conversation about loose dogs on course for a little while, and the dog involved in this incident wasn’t loose, but was equally disruptive on an extendable lead. Tom and Bob Chaplin were on the final approach to the corner at 29a (Kombination “Close to Home”), when there was trouble.

“This is why I hate extendable leads,” said Tom. “Bob was cruising round, I wasn’t worried about the time, it was more for me about the jumping. I found my line to the corner and then I could hear the extendable lead extending, with this lady screaming at a dog. Sadly the line is so tight, the dog came from Bob’s right side so it pushed him further out left that put him into the corner.”

The honest horse jumped, but at the widest part of the corner, unseating Tom, who was uninjured but frustrated by events.

3. Farewell to the 31-year-old pony who won everything

Miami Bound, the offspring of a family pony and a former racehorse, has died aged 31. The pony’s riders included Ellen, George and Thomas Whitaker, and he competed at pony European Championships, won back-to-back Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) pony showjumper of the year titles and a pony newcomers final. He had spent a happy retirement with his dam Gypsy, who died two years ago aged 35, and being a family pony himself.

