‘We recognise the important role of equine land’: what the Government’s long-term land use plans could mean for horse owners





The government has said it will engage with the equestrian sector and landowners as it sets out its long-term plans for managing England’s “finite land”.

Defra has published “England’s first ever land use framework” setting out plans to 2050. The framework follows a public consultation in January 2025, and states the Government’s aims of “delivering new homes, nature restoration, clean energy and food security”.

As well as plans for “helping to accelerate delivery of the Government’s promise of 1.5 million new homes”, Defra has pledged to “give more rights and greater certainty to tenant farmers” – and has set out its intentions around access and recreation, stating “we remain committed to making more of England safe and accessible to the public”.

“A large area of land in England is managed primarily for recreation. Shooting estates and other recreational land, such as golf courses and equine land, can play an important role in local economies, and we recognise that some of this land makes a strong contribution to supporting wildlife and tackling climate change,” reads the framework.

“To keep more agricultural land in production, we want to support all recreational land to deliver the social and environmental benefits that some already does. We will work with recreational management associations to support more voluntary action to reduce the use of potential pollutants, invite nature to share these spaces, and boost the natural capital value of this land even more.”

Engaging

H&H asked Defra how equestrians will be affected by the plans in terms of grazing and off-road riding. A spokesperson told H&H the department will continue to engage with the equestrian sector on how land could be best used to deliver more for nature and local communities.

“We recognise the important role that equine land can play in supporting wildlife and tackling climate change,” he said.

“We will work with recreational management associations to support voluntary action towards boosting nature’s recovery.”

The British Horse Society spokesperson told H&H the society was not consulted in the early stages – but hopes to be involved in future discussions.

“The land use framework outlines the government’s plans to increase access to green and blue spaces for everyone. As the plans develop, BHS wants to make sure that this includes access on horseback or carriage driving, as well as on foot,” BHS director of access Mark Weston told H&H.

“Defra’s plans include consultation on the feasibility and demand for making landowner liability more proportionate to encourage access. We at BHS would strongly encourage this and push to be involved in this process.”

“National vision”

Defra secretary of state MP Emma Reynolds said the framework sets out a “coherent national vision for how we use our land”.

“It demonstrates clearly that we have enough land to build the homes needed to address the housing crisis, maintain domestic food production, restore nature at scale and build clean, homegrown power to provide energy security. These are not competing demands. With the right data, the right tools and the strategic direction this framework provides, they are complementary ones,” she said.

“This is not a document that tells people what to do with their land, nor a replacement for the planning system. It is a blueprint for smarter, more informed decisions and shares cutting-edge data with those who need it most.”

A Government spokesperson said over the next year a dedicated land use unit will be established to “drive the framework and produce England’s first single map of national spatial priorities”.

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