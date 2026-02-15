{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
New ‘fabulous’ off-road route on stately home estate gives riders access to ancient woodlands

    • Miles of new hacking through historic woodland on a stately home estate have opened to riders this month.

    Boughton House estate, near Kettering in Northamptonshire, is working with charity Toll Rides Off-Road Trust (TROT) to give permit-holding riders seven miles of new country to enjoy.

    The permitted route through Boughton and Old Head Wood, which was once part of the ancient Rockingham Forest, is made up of many interconnecting paths. This means riders can choose to do the full-length set loop, or spiral off and do any number of shorter alternatives on the connecting paths.

    Image shows three horses being ridden along a concrete path in a woods

    “It is a fabulous place,” said TROT’s Julie Chantler, who was approached by the estate around 18 months ago with a view to setting up a permit ride.

    “We’ve put together a plan. I’ve been up three times to see the route and we have two local volunteers who have ridden it multiple times to get a feel for it and make sure that it works.”

    There is secure parking on hard standing through a locked gate and riders are required to check in and out via an app, so the estate knows who is on site.

    There are markers in the woods to help with navigation, and the way the route is laid out means riders can easily avoid sections. For example, if one area gets slippery, there are plenty of other directions to take.

    Ms Chantler added that further tracks may also open in the summer, extending the route to around 10 miles. Days where the ride is closed for other activities on the estate are shared with permit holders.

    Aerial photograph of Boughton House. This French style country house dates back to the 1700s, it is located 2 miles north-east Kettering, 4 miles South East of Corby. (Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)

    An aerial image of Boughton House, which gives its name to the estate.

    The ride had a soft launch on 1 February with around a dozen riders and permits are now available to buy. A trial membership (1 February to 30 April) is £39, plus £16 for the hat band. Annual membership (from May) is £155/year.

    “It’s lovely to get new routes in more places,” added Ms Chantler. “Everyone is excited and those who have ridden it so far have loved it.”

    For information, visit: https://tollrides.org.uk/

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
