‘Terrifying possibility’ of losing thousands of miles of off-road riding unless Government acts





Campaigners are calling on the Government to keep the promise it made 12 months ago to protect off-road access for riders.

Changes to the law, introduced by the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, meant that many historic routes used by riders and carriage drivers would have been lost if they weren’t formally recorded on the legal record of rights of way – or an application to record them had not been made.

New Year’s Day 2026 was the original cut-off date for recording historic paths on the definitive map. On Boxing Day 2024, the Government announced that it would be repealed in England, but the British Horse Society (BHS) is concerned by the lack of action.

“For over 25 years, we’ve been fighting an impending deadline to formally record historic routes on the definitive map, which was originally set for 1 January 2026,” said BHS director of access Mark Weston.

“While the former UK Government postponed this deadline and our current Government consequently announced its intention to repeal it, a year has already gone by and we’re yet to see any real action to reflect this decision. Without an official repeal, we still can’t rule out the terrifying possibility of losing over 40,000 miles of unrecorded paths.”

Mr Weston added that any further losses “will be devastating” for equestrians and that the BHS is “urgently calling on the Government to take decisive action and officially repeal the cut-off date, as they stated”.

“We also want to see the introduction of a green paper on access and critically, for horse riders to be included in active travel plans – as, so far, we’ve been ignored,” he said.

Active Travel England is a Government agency responsible for “making walking, wheeling and cycling the preferred choice for everyone to get around in England”.

Phil Wadey, who was appointed MBE in the New Year Honours List, also highlighted the situation when he spoke to H&H on receiving his honour (news, 8 January).

He noted that in England, the cut-off for recording historic paths is now set at 1 January 2031, which the Government has pledged to repeal, while in Wales it was abolished.

“It will be important to hold the Government to its promise this year, so we can remove the pressure on volunteers and on local authorities to record all their paths by 2031,” Dr Wadey told H&H.

H&H asked the BHS what the Government needs to do, what the BHS has done over the last year and what equestrians can do to help.

Mr Weston told H&H the BHS continues to press for legislation to officially implement the repeal.

“We’re pleased that the environmental improvement plan (EIP) now places a firm commitment on the Government to do this. However, we await Defra who is responsible for its delivery,” he said.

The Government describes the EIP as its “roadmap for restoring England’s environment over the coming years”.

Mr Weston said: “In the meantime, we continue to work closely with key stakeholders as well as the Government to drive meaningful change. Last year, we met with Baroness Hayman to discuss key equestrian access issues which notably included a call for an official repeal, among other items.

“We addressed the Government’s announcement to create river walks and why these trails need to be accessed by horse riders, why the provision of new access via woodland grants should provide for all users and not just walkers, as well as why access to ‘access land’ under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act should be extended to equestrians.”

He added: “Additionally, we spoke about active travel routes and have since had the opportunity to comment on the Active Travel England’s draft rural design guidance. Following this conversation, we’re also pleased the Government has since recognised the need for horse riders to be included in the new river walk announced at the end of 2025.

“We recognise, however, that greater work needs to be done and continue to input into the All Party Parliamentary Group for Outdoor Recreation and Access to Nature.”

He added that the BHS encourages equestrians to share personal stories to reinforce the value of safe off-road routes, and to contact councillors and MPs every time equestrians are excluded from active travel routes.

“Collectively, we can lobby local councillors and MPs to help shape future legislation. The more people across the equine community who contact their local representatives, whether that be by phone or in writing (email/letter), the greater impact we’ll see,” he said.

A Defra spokesperson told H&H that when parliamentary time allows, it will repeal the 2031 cut-off date.

“Our countryside and green spaces are a source of great national pride, but too many people across the country are left without access to the great outdoors,” said the spokesperson.

“We remain committed to repealing the 2031 deadline for recording historic rights of way, thereby protecting thousands of miles of unrecorded rights of way used by walkers, cyclists and equestrians.”

