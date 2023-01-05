Whip rules, New Year honours, and more things equestrians are talking about





New whip rules

The new racing whip rules have had some last-minute changes after jockeys flagged concerns. It means riders will still be allowed to use the whip in the forehand position as the decision to allow backhand-only use has been scrapped. There will also be stronger sanctions for rule-breaking, compared to the original iteration of the 2023 rules that was published in November. “It became clear through the views raised in the last few weeks, and which were presented to the BHA [British Horseracing Authority] board, that the backhand-only rule could potentially have caused difficulties for some riders,” said BHA chairman Joe Suarez Smith. “However, in considering making changes it was essential that the BHA board were not doing anything to dilute the outcome of the whip report.”

Find out more about the late changes and how the newly rejigged rules will work

New Year honours

King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery master saddler Warrant Officer Class 2 Godfrey Boyd Morris is among the equestrians recognised in the 2023 New Year Honours List. Mr Morris said that learning he had been appointed MBE is a “moment he will remember for ever”. Other equestrians appointed MBE in this year’s list include chief executive of Greatwood Horse Charity Helen Yeadon, and founder of the Eden Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group Evelyn Pattinson. Those receiving British Empire Medals included Louenna Hood, daughter of showing producer Allister Hood, for her work in supporting those affected by the war in Ukraine, and founder member of the Barton RDA group Susan Anderson. Defra’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Helen Middlemiss, was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB), for services to the veterinary and farming sectors.

Discover more about the equestrians on the 2023 New Year Honours List

January pick-me-up

Today marks Twelfth Night and time to take the Christmas decorations down. Time, perhaps, for one last gift to yourself. If you are looking for a little pick-me-up, new subscribers can stay up to date with all the key news, expert advice and exclusive opinion from across the equestrian world, while saving time and money, with Horse & Hound magazine delivered automatically to your door – or in the case of a digital subscription, to your device – every week.

Enjoy three Horse & Hound magazines for just £3/$3/€3

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.