Dead foals dumped on country lane *Warning* contains graphic images

Police are investigating after two dead foals were dumped on a country lane in South Wales on Monday (5 January).

It has been reported that the black and white gypsy cobs were tied together and wrapped around with baler plastic when a local resident in Ewenny discovered them. There have also been reports that latex gloves were found at the scene.

This is the third time in less than two-years that the resident — who wished to remain anonymous — has found dead foals in this lane.

South Wales police confirmed to H&H that an investigation was underway and that they are appealing for witnesses.

Police Sergeant James Munro said: “We are continuing with our enquiries to help identify the owner of the horses and to find out what happened to them”.

“The horses must have been driven to the location in some sort of vehicle so we are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday and may have seen a horsebox, or vehicle which the animals could have been transported in, to contact us”.

This is the latest of distressing cases of horses being dumped in the last couple months as equine welfare charities call for stronger regulations against fly-grazing.

In December two horses that had been shot and set on fire were found in a woodland area in Suffolk. Less than a fortnight later five dead horses were “dumped like rubbish” on the side of a road in Loughborough.

RSPCA chief inspector Cathy Hyde, who heads a specialist team of equine officers, said: “Over the past five years there has been a marked and very worrying increase in equine neglect and abuse. This is witnessed on a daily basis by frontline staff.

“This disturbing trend in neglect seems to be affecting equines more than any other animal that we deal with.”

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact South Wales police either on 101 or01656 655 555 . Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 1500005712.