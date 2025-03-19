



Obituary

World-renowned breeder and advocate for riding ponies David Zouch Ross died on 3 March aged 70.

David bred a dynasty of ponies carrying the Falconhurst prefix and was recognised the world over. His passion for breeding and showing beautiful horses and ponies extended to several breeds.

Famously he owned and bred Arabians in the USA, riding ponies in the UK – including Rosslyn Sweet Repose, Cuddy supreme 2002 at HOYS – and Australian, Welsh and Shetland ponies, plus Australian stock horses, on home shores. Via export, David’s ponies have also made a significant impact in New Zealand.

David’s ability to identify breed type and his craft of breeding to type was a rare gift and was widely recognised.

David was generous with his knowledge and his time, and partnered with many great breeders and producers to provide opportunities that have benefited not only the individuals, but also the breed. David’s erudite knowledge of pedigrees and his inherent gift for melding bloodlines in breeding was unsurpassed, and is revered.

David’s sharp wit, astute observations and loyalty to his friends means he will be missed and always remembered by many. The equestrian and equine world is a poorer place with the loss of David’s outstanding knowledge, professionalism and passion.

Ever the perfectionist, he will be remembered for the legacy he leaves, not only in Australia but worldwide. David gave so much of his time and wisdom, was always willing to share his expertise, and his contribution to breeding through his beautiful Falconhurst ponies will leave a lasting legacy.

He will be deeply missed by so many, but his impact on the horse world will never be forgotten. His final judging appointment was at Royal Canberra Show, in February 2025.

