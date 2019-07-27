‘Hickstead is how showjumping should be‘: Irish raider bags second Queen Elizabeth II Cup win

Ireland’s David Simpson took his second Queen Elizabeth II Cup victory at the Longines Royal International Horse Show (27 July).

The Irishman, who won this title in 2016 on Chessy 17, sped to victory in the Science Supplements BHS Queen Elizabeth Cup with new ride Gentleman VH Veldof.

The pair made their international debut as a combination here at the Hickstead Derby meeting in June before returning to scoop the win five weeks later.

Drawn second to go, David and the 13-year-old gelding produced the first of six first-round clears in the 26-strong class.

“It seems to be my class,” laughed David, adding he is “slowly catching up” with Trevor and Shane Breen.

“Hopefully one day I can win here on Sunday [in the King George]”.

“This morning when I was exercising Gentleman I was riding round with Trevor and we were talking about [the winners boards]. Trevor has his name on five of them, so I’m slowly trying to catch up.

“This show has so much heritage, things like that, it is how showjumping should be I think.

“I’m not good enough with my words to express how much Hickstead is showjumping. I just love reading the names of the likes of Nelson Pessoa and Eddie Macken on these boards. Every great thing in showjumping is in someway connected to Hickstead. Whatever you win here, it has a bit of history to it.”

Helen Treadwell and the nippy grey Larksong, third in this class last year, went one better to take the runner up spot. In third and taking the prize for the highest-placed under 25 was William Fletcher aboard the medal-winning eventer-turned-showjumper Persimmon.

