Dangerous driving and other things the horse world is talking about right now





1. A superb day for British showjumping

Great Britain have won a Nations Cup! Indeed a hard-fought Sunshine Tour Nations Cup, in Vejer De La Frontera, Spain. A four-man squad of Joe Clayton (Gentlemen VH Veldhof), Alex Thompson (Cathalina S), Karl Robins (Equine America G Camille HBF) and Matt Sampson (Geneve R) finished on just two penalties to beat a field of 20 nations. Congratulations all.

2. Dangerous driving putting horses at risk

Police are educating drivers about the need to drive slowly and carefully, giving horses space, by sharing “shocking” video footage of drivers around horses on British roads. Videos include one film of a driver who overtook a horse and rider too fast and close, and who will consequently sit a driver education course. Vision Zero South West, a road safety partnership made up of organisations in Devon and Cornwall including the emergency services and councils, has released videos submitted to Devon & Cornwall Police via the force’s Operation Snap initiative, whereby members of the public submit video footage of traffic offences. The group encourages riders to do this saying that dash cams are not just for car drivers.

3. Sycamores

Unfortunately it’s that time of year again and many of us are worrying about sycamore poisoning, or atypical myopathy, caused by the ingestion of sycamore seeds. The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) has recently reminded owners to take action to minimise the risks of atypical myopathy as current conditions can make it more likely horses will contract the potentially fatal disease.

