Damning report leads to pledge for clean up of industry conduct *H&H Plus*

The newly formed Bloodstock Industry Forum (BIF) has pledged a commitment to improve practices following a damning report on the conduct of a minority of buyers and sellers.

Justin Felice’s report, commissioned by the British Horseracing Authority, emphasised the bloodstock industry is “not a fundamentally unsafe place to do business”, but improper practices “by a small number of unscrupulous individuals have been allowed to continue without challenge in a way which adversely affects the industry as a whole”.

