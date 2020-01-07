Damning report leads to pledge for clean up of industry conduct *H&H Plus*

The newly formed Bloodstock Industry Forum (BIF) has pledged a commitment to improve practices following a damning report on the conduct of a minority of buyers and sellers.
Justin Felice’s report, commissioned by the British Horseracing Authority, emphasised the bloodstock industry is “not a fundamentally unsafe place to do business”, but improper practices “by a small number of unscrupulous individuals have been allowed to continue without challenge in a way which adversely affects the industry as a whole”.
You may also be interested in…
Horse sales and elite auctions: H&H explains all you need to know
From where to look to how to survive once in the salering, this complete guide helps to explain how to
Twin thoroughbred foals to make history at Goffs sale
The colts will be the first twins to go under the hammer in the Irish bloodstock auctioneer's history
First Frankel foal to be sold in London
A foal by Frankel is to be sold at Goffs London Sale
€3.2 million filly breaks Irish records at Goffs Orby sale
The new owners also bought another Galileo filly for €2 million on their successful Irish shopping trip
New record price set at Tattersalls
The two-year-old colt, Firebreak, breaks the European record price for a colt or gelding in training at Tattersalls
Coloured thoroughbred horse sold at Tattersalls for the first time
A rare coloured thoroughbred, the first to be offered through Tattersalls in Newmarket, was sold on 16 October