Education could help riders make the right hat choices *H&H Plus*

Improving knowledge would allow riders to make better-informed decisions when choosing a safety helmet, as experts hope a new testing standard to cover protection against rotational forces will be released soon. H&H learns more...
An increasing number of helmets in sports, including cycling and skiing, have multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) technology – a low-friction system that adds protection against rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head, which can cause strain in the brain.
Experts agree it is important riders understand the risk of rotational motion and potential injuries to the brain. When MIPS technology is implemented in a helmet, it can help reduce rotational motion by allowing the head to move independently of the helmet by 10-15mm, so redirecting the force transferred to the brain.
