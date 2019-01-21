Innovative helmet technology heads winners at BETA International

Innovations in helmet safety were recognised at the British Equestrian Trade Association’s (BETA) trade awards.

Helmets that contain the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) received the top prize and highly commended award in the safety category at BETA International on 20 January.

Charles Owen took top honours for its MS1 pro jockey skull, which is one of several of its helmets to include the technology to “top up” the protection its hats already provide.

“This is a genuine innovation in safety, lightweight, with good fit, shape and ventilation, and removable liner,” said the judges.

In helmets that use MIPS, the shell and the liner are separated by a low friction layer. This means if it is subjected to an angled impact, the low friction layer allows the helmet to slide relative to the head — mimicking the action of the scalp and helping to protect against rotational motions.

The highly commended award went to Finest Brands International’s Champion revolution MIPS deluxe hat.

“We were very excited by the use of MIPS technology, as well as the great quality and labelling. This is a product that Champion and retailers can really shout about,” said the judges.

Mountain Horse was also rewarded for its use of reflective technology in its illusion reflective jacket in the rider clothing and footwear category.

The technical padded coat features reflective thread, which has been integrated into the fabric on the upper, front ant back of the coat.

“The Illusion is a smart, practical jacket with clever use of reflective technology,” said the judges.

Show organiser Claire Thomas praised the innovation behind the winning products.

“We have been bowled over by the quality of new products being launched at BETA International,” she said.

“It’s extremely exciting to see the industry working so hard to generate all these fantastic new things, with a great deal of enthusiasm, time and money being invested in them.

“We were thrilled to see the winners collect their trophies and our congratulations go to all those who played a part in their success.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Rider clothing & footwear

Winner: Mountain Horse’s illusion reflective jacket

Highly commended: Ariat Europe Devon pro nitro boot

Country clothing & footwear

Winner: Sioen UK’s baleno Pembroke jacket

Highly commended: Aigle International UK’s mujal vest

Highly commended: Grubs Boots’s cyclone boot

Feed & supplements

Winner: NAF’s five star magic

General

Winner: Stride Innovations’ steady wrist band

Highly commended: Crafty Ponies’ stableyard set

Horse care equipment & clothing

Winner: Equilibrium Products’ therapy hind and hock magnetic chaps

Highly commended: Comco’s silver bandage pads

Highly commended: Horseware Products’ Amigo Bravo 12 reflectech plus med rug

Pet products

Winner: Product Global’s mud daddy portable washing brush

Highly commended: The Golden Paste Company’s TurmerEase

Saddlery & tack

Company: Bliss of London’s sportiva dressage FLX saddle

Highly commended: The Bombers International Trust’s relaxed performance Weymouth bit

Safety & security

Winner: Charles Owen/Airowear’s MS1 pro jockey skull

Highly commended: Finest Brands International’s champion revolution MIPS deluxe hat