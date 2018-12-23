Connemara stallion lands 2018 Olympia M&M supreme title on third apperance

After winning the sash in 2013 on a different pony, Connemara specialist Sandra Burton returned today to land the Lemieux BSPS Olympia Mountain and Moorland (M&M) championship on the Joe Burke’s charismatic stallion Banks Timber (Tim).

The mannerly grey, who making his third appearance at the championship show, has taken best of breed (BOB) each time and was placed third overall last year.

Tim, who is by Teglstrup Duke and out of Banks Square Do-Do, was also a Cuddy in-hand finalist this season. He landed his Olympia ticket at the final qualifier of the 2018 term at Countryside Live in Harrogate.

After the performance section, Sandra and Tim stood third with a score of 90, but the conformation marks rocketed them to the top of the final line-up.

In reserve was the leading small breed and best of the Welsh section Bs, the previous Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ridden champion Cadlanvalley Buzby and Libby Grota, who came away with a ride score of 92.

Scoring the top ride mark of the day of 93 was top Welsh section D Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso and Emma Boardman, who ended up third overall.

The top 10 results were as follows:

10 — Lynuck The Showman (Welsh C)

9 — Carrwood Shimmering Gold (Welsh B)

8 — Cargarsar Silver Phantom (Welsh C)

7 — Saith Magical Ginger (Welsh D)

6 — Menai Eurostar (Welsh D)

5 — Lunesdale Dixie (Fell)

4 — Glencarrig Marble (Connemara)

3 — Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso (Welsh D)

2 — Cadlanvalley Buzby (Welsh B)

1 — Banks Timber (Connemara)



The other BOBs were:

Nipna Flora (Dales)

Benbreac of Croila (Highland)

Dunmere Woodruff (Datrmoor)

Thistledown San Siro (Welsh A)

Ashley Rancher (New Forest)

Edwinsfield Nocturne (Exmoor)

Sapphire Classic (Shetland)

