Claire Lomas given entry to 10km race after organisers reverse decision

Claire Lomas will be allowed to take part in a 10km charity race after organisers reversed their decision to reject her entry.

Former eventer Claire was paralysed from the chest down in a fall at Osberton Horse Trials in 2007.

She walked the London Marathon wearing a robotic walking suit in 2012, completing the 26.2-mile course in 17 days, and had entered the London Vitality 10000, on 30 May.

But organisers rejected her entry on the grounds that her robotic walking suit contained a motor.

“Unfortunately under the rules of the event, no form of motorised assistance is permitted,” event director Hugh Brasher said at the time.

However following discussions between Claire and Mr Brasher, she has now been given an “unofficial entry” to the event.

Claire said the news is “really great” and has raised almost 10 times her fundraising target of £1,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, with the total currently standing at £9,207.

“He [Mr Brasher] rang me yesterday and really made an effort,” Claire told H&H on Tuesday (24 May).

She will start at 5am and the finish area will be in place for her at the end of the route.

“He is even arranging someone to walk with me so they can let me know when I can go on the roads and when I need to be on the pavements,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“I can’t believe this bit — he also said if I complete I will get a medal!!”

She said that her training “has not gone quite to plan” as her walking suit (named “Fred”) had been rubbing.

Claire has now been loaned a newer model of the ReWalk suit.

“It is a little bit smoother, the big difference is the straps are totally different,” she said.

“It is going to be a long day. If I can make it to the finish, this will give me more of a chance of completing it.”

The mother-of-one has raised more than £500,000 for Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation through her fundraising efforts.

“You know where every penny is going — exactly what it is being spent on,” she said.

“It is not just about walking, it is about getting your independence back.”