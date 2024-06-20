Children abandoned at shows and other things the horse world is talking about





Warning to parents

Parents and carers of junior riders have been urged to ensure they are always accompanied at shows. British Showjumping (BS) issued the warning after cases of children being left alone at competitions, including one who was found drunk at a stay-away show. BS CEO Iain Graham told H&H: “To me it’s unacceptable that adults think they can just leave a child in charge of a horse or pony with no adults around. Anything could happen; the pony has an accident, or the child. It’s a risk sport and children aren’t equipped to deal with these things on their own.” On some occasions social services have become involved.

Read more

Being brave

An expert panel discussed public acceptance of horse sport, at a conference on 12 June. The aim was to share the results of World Horse Welfare’s third annual survey of perception of the industry. The results show public opinion is broadly at the same levels; one in five do not support involvement of horses in sport, but there were some positives. In a panel discussion, riders and other key industry figures considered ideas such as cameras in warm-up areas and unannounced yard inspections, as ways of being transparent and boosting public confidence.

Read the full report

Former British ride on Japanese team

Yoshiaki Oiwa and MGH Grafton Street are among those who have been selected to represent Japan in the Paris Olympic eventing. The pair have been named alongside Ryuzo Kitajima (Cekatinka JRA) and Kazuma Tomoto (Vinci De La Vigne JRA). Toshiyuki Tanaka (Jefferson JRA) is the alternate. Yoshiaki Oiwa took on the 2019 Burghley winner from Pippa Funnell on the understanding the horse stayed in Pippa’s yard. Japan could well be on the eventing podium in Paris.

Read the full article

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.