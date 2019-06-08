Two Charlotte Dujardin stable stars feature in strong Bolesworth line-up

Two of Charlotte Dujardin’s top rides are set to go head-to-head in the CDI3* at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show (12 to 16 June).

The multiple Olympic gold medallist will ride the double Windsor victor Erlentanz and her 2018 World Equestrian Games medal-winner Mount St John Freestyle.

Freestyle, owned by Jill and Emma Blundell, achieved her highest ever grand prix score when winning at Bolesworth last year and her freestyle personal best stands at 81.45%.

Sonnar Murray-Brown’s “Erly”also has high marks to his name, topping Windsor’s grand prix on 78.09% and breaking the 80% barrier with a score of 81.9% in the freestyle.

Carl Hester is entered on his WEG ride Hawtins Delicato, and also has the exciting young mare Brioso on the start list for the CDI2* small tour.

Among the other leading combinations in British dressage lining up for the four-star class are Richard Davison and Bubblingh, Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca, as well as Emile Faurie and Café’s Caletta.

International contenders include Ireland’s Heike Holsein and Sambuca, the homebred mare with whom she finished third in the freestyle at Windsor in May, Dane Rawlins and Espoire, as well as the established Danish combination of Ulrik Moelgaard and Michigan.

The CDI2* features a number of exiting rising stars, both human and equine.

This will be the second international show for Headmore Davina, ridden by Alice Oppenheimer and bred by Alice’s mother Sarah. The nine-year-old mare has only scored below 70% at one show since October 2017 and has wins at regional championships, the Winter Championships and premier league shows under her belt this year.

Jess Dunn’s Alicante Valley had his first wins on international soil earlier this year, taking the inter I and inter I freestyle in Saumur in May.

Winter championship prix st georges freestyle winners Katie Bailey and Eagle Nouvelle, Becky Moody (Full Fusion BS), Paul Friday (Roman Noir Himself) and Kate Cowell (Dramatic Conquest) complete the British line-up.

The international combinations entered include China’s Sara Rao; Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu for Hong Kong; Irish campaigners Heike Holstein and Abigail Lyle; plus Portugal’s Luis Principe and Denmark’s Ulrik Moelgaard.

