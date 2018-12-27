From rescue cases to confidence givers: rehomed ponies bond with new carers

A pony found underweight and weak is now going to local shows and dressage competitions with her new rehomer.

Erin and Charlie, both 13.2hh ponies were rehomed to Preston mother Susan Doherty for herself and her daughter Maya to ride.

When Erin came into the charity’s care in April 2013 as a two-year-old she was thin and lethargic as her owner could no longer look after her.

Under the care of the team at the charity’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre she started to recover.

Erin was rehomed as a youngster before going to live with the Doherty’s in May 2017 to be used as a riding pony for Maya.

“They’ve done all sorts together, dressage competitions, local shows, trips to the beach and even some jumping too,” said Mrs Doherty.

In October the pair competed at the inaugural STARS Champion of Champion Shows at Aintree where Erin “performed beautifully.”

In December 2017, six months after they had Erin, the Doherty’s decided to rehome another World Horse Welfare rescue pony.

Charlie had been found by World Horse Welfare field officer Rachel Andrews in January 2014 as part of a group whose owner was in prison.

The ponies had been left in the care of family members who did not have the knowledge or resources to look after them.

Mrs Doherty rehomed Charlie to help restore her confidence “and he’s done exactly that” she said.

“He makes me feel so safe and is just fantastic,” she added full of praise for the advice and help from World Horse Welfare.

Seeing the ponies so happy and settled was very rewarding for World Horse W field officer Rachael Andrews who dealt with both the ponies when they were rescued.

“Charlie is named after my dad and funnily enough they share some of the same characteristics, whilst Erin is named after my dog,” said Ms Andrews.

“They’ve clearly landed on their feet with Susan and Maya and are much-loved,” she added.

“It’s brilliant to see them both doing so well having come from such difficult pasts,” she added.

