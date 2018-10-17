Your chance to star in the pages of Horse & Hound

Work is under way on the 2018 Horse & Hound reader issue – and we want to hear from you.

The annual special edition, which comes out on 6 December, is the chance for us to share your inspiring stories, whether of personal achievements, bargain buys or beating the odds.

There are five categories in which H&H is looking for submissions, the best of which will feature in our pages:

Your personal firsts

Have you had a breakthrough moment with your horse this year? Achieved something you never thought possible or a lifelong dream? Whether it’s taking up a discipline, qualifying for a championship or simply exceeding your own expectations, we’d love to hear how you’ve pushed your limits.

Bargain buys

Everyone loves a story of the cheapie cast-off come good, whether they’d failed the vet, lost their form or were simply unwanted. If you’ve acquired a bargain buy who has been a hit this year, we’d love to hear the rags-to-riches tale.

Tell us your story (up to 250 words) and include a photo.

Welcome to the world!

Nothing heralds spring better than the arrival of newborn foal, with its gangly legs and fluffy forelock. Have you welcomed an equine baby to the world this year?

Send us a photo of the newborn foal with a description of its pedigree, why you decided to breed, and memories of the early days (up to 150 words).

Beating the odds

Hurdles and challenges are all in a day’s work for most riders and horse owners. But some have especially poignant stories of their triumph over adversity. Have you beaten the odds this season despite ill health, loss of confidence, a fall or disability when the outlook seemed bleak?

Tell us your story (up to 250 words) and include a photo to illustrate it — or before and after if that’s relevant.

Behind the lens

Pictures tell a thousand words — and horsey ones are the best of them all. Send us the most brilliant, special or funny photos you’ve taken this year, with a caption (up to 70 words) describing the moment you’ve captured, and the photographer’s name.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Horse & Hound’s reader issue is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate our readers and their horses by sharing the incredible stories that might otherwise go untold.

“It is always a popular issue in the shops and makes for feelgood reading as we head into the festive season. Our involvement with horses is an emotional one and we can all relate to the many tales from heartache to utter joy in the horse world, which are plentiful in our reader issue each year.”

Email submissions to martha.terry@ti-media.com by 1 November.

