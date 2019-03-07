Your chance to be crowned champion at the third H&H Festival of Eventing

The Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing is back — and set to be bigger and better than ever.

For a third year running, the three-day unaffiliated event is to run at The College EC, Keysoe, from 25 to 27 May.

As before, there will be classes at 70, 80, 90 and 100cm, with the format following that of an FEI CCI-L event, with no roads and tracks, and the atmosphere of an international competition.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing both familiar and new faces at this, our third running of the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing, and are very happy to be returning to Keysoe,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“This event is unique in its format at the lower levels and represents the only opportunity in the equestrian calendar for riders to compete for the accolade of Horse & Hound champion.

“It has also become renowned for its friendly, supportive environment, which is something the H&H team on site foster throughout. Competitors start getting to know each other even before the event, through H&H’s dedicated social groups. The sense of camaraderie kicks off from entry and continues from when horses are loaded for the event, right the way through to returning to their stables after the competition. We wish everyone coming to compete a fabulous time and all the very best of luck.”

Keysoe owner Simon Bates told H&H competitors will benefit from recent major investment in the facilities. This includes work on the cross-country course, which has been enlarged by 50 acres, resurfacing of the main arena and building further arenas — so all dressage and showjumping will be on a surface — and building 140 more stables.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We’ve had a bit of a spend!” he said.

“I think the event is great value for money, and we’re pushing the facilities each year to make it better and better.”

Riders will benefit from extras such as evening entertainment, the chance to walk the cross-country with an experienced trainer and prizes including winners’ rugs and Ariat boots for the top three in each class.

H&H journalists will be onsite throughout, reporting extensively on the competition for our website and magazine.

Continues below…

H&H senior marketing manager Nicola McClure said: “I have worked for the duration of both previous H&H three-day events and they have both been tremendous fun. The atmosphere is totally unique and the camaraderie among riders is fantastic.

“It is like a big holiday with your horse, with a competition running alongside and your chance to catch up with friends made in previous years and support each other as well as compete for some fab prizes. We work hard with the team at Keysoe to make sure everyone has a fantastic time, both on and off the horse.”

Entries open on 1 April. For more information, visit the H&H Festival of Eventing page.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.