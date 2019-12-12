Challenges faced by parents working in equestrian industry brought into focus *H&H Plus*

The challenges faced by working mothers in the equestrian world have been put into the spotlight.

Women in Racing hosted a panel discussion on 18 November as a first step in research to understand more about the situation for women in the industry. This covered issues, real and perceived, positives and negatives, and what more could be done to support bosses, staff and the self-employed balancing families and work.

It was stressed that the research covered fathers and all types of family as well as mothers.

