British Rio horse withdrawn from Badminton after ulcer diagnosis

Ceylor LAN, the 2016 Rio Olympics ride of Kitty King, has been withdrawn from the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (1 to 5 May).

Kitty made the decision that the 12-year-old, owned by Diane Brown, Jacqueline Owen and Samantha Wilson, would not travel to the five-star event after he was diagnosed with significant gastric ulcers.

“He underperformed at Belton when he went really spooky in the showjumping,” said Kitty, who was contesting the CCI-S4* on Ceylor LAN when his spookiness resulted in elimination.

“So we went home and had him scoped and that’s when we found the ulcers. We can’t really do much until we see how they react to medication and hopefully settle down. It’s disappointing not to be taking him to Badminton, but that’s horses. We’ll scope him again in a couple of weeks and hopefully he will head to Chatsworth instead [10 to 12 May].”

Kitty still holds one other Badminton entry with five-star first-timer Vendredi Biats. The 10-year-old, owned by Diana Brown, Samantha Wilson, Sally Eyre and Sally Lloyd-Baker, enjoyed a great Badminton prep run over the weekend when taking the advanced class at Burnham Market (13 April).

“He was on good form at Burnham and I hope he goes well in a couple of weeks,” Kitty told H&H.

Pippa Funnell (Billy Beware), Ellen Cameron (Hanleen Crown Jewels) and Ben Hobday (Harelaw Wizard) are the three combinations most recently accepted from the waitlist since H&H reported the last withdrawals.

Danielle Dunn has withdrawn Zocarla BLH from the waitlist, while Lauren Blades has withdrawn Jesmond Justice from the accepted list of entries.

There are still 13 combinations on the waitlist; they will replace those who withdraw up until 2pm on the Sunday before the event.

