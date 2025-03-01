Farewell to great horsewoman whose attention to detail was ‘second to none’





Caroline Maclean Nelson passed away peacefully in hospital on 23 December after a brief and sudden illness.

Born in Wiltshire in 1951, she was the daughter of Daphne Alexander of the Forge Stud. Both her parents served in the British Army and after the war, her father, an artist, returned to the theatre, while her mother ran the family farm and stud. By her own admission Caroline was a nervous rider, and although she hunted and attended the Pony Club, was more interested in helping on the farm.

Caroline grew up with the Forge ponies, descended from Welsh, Arab and thoroughbred lines. She was very successful in the show ring, in-hand and ridden with many different breeds. She credited the late Ronnie Booth, who worked at the stud for years, as a close friend and huge influence on her formative years.

The stud stood the legendary McGredy, a thoroughbred who left his mark on his progeny. One of the most notable was Anglo-Arab mare Miss McGredy, whom Caroline said taught her so much and helped make her name in showing. Caroline rode her as a four-year-old to win the novice hacks at Stoneleigh and, in 1973, the Horse of the Year Show small hack title – a moment she treasured for the rest of her life.

Rose Park Stud was set up in the 1970s. She married Peter Nelson and they bred numerous hacks and British riding ponies, with Arab, thoroughbred and native blood.

She became an outstanding producer of Arabs, with numerous successes ridden and in-hand. Her show circuit also encompassed various overseas engagements.

The UK national Arab horse show was held at Ascot and a significant show with many entries. In 1980 the event also hosted the European Arab championships. Caroline’s achievements at that show were national ridden pure-bred champion with Manex, European pure-bred ridden champion with Clarion and European in-hand male champion with Haroun.

Caroline moved around the country producing, showing and judging on numerous panels. She was heavily involved in the Joint Measurement Board, bringing about positive change and improvements. Her attention to detail was second to none and her vast equine knowledge stood her in good stead for the welfare of horses and ponies. Some of today’s producers have Caroline to thank for her input.

Caroline was a loyal and lifelong supporter of the National Pony Society (NPS) and a greatly respected member, breeder, judge, steward and friend. She served many terms on the NPS council and was president in 2022/23. In 2021, aged 70, she was persuaded to take part at the NPS championships, in the class for riders over 50.

Simon Charlesworth provided his small hack Lingswood Lad (Woody), and she won with a polished and elegant ride. Simon said Caroline always joked that she was his godmother and behaved in exactly that way. Always there for advice and reckoned he was one of the few people who escaped a b*llocking – but not sure how!

Caroline was a great supporter of Border Union and as well as being a show director and equine convenor she helped with the tup sales and dog show.

When Caroline moved to Scotland she settled at The Trows, two miles from Springwood Park, and produced the Rosepark Suffolk sheep, which were very successful at the sales and in the show ring.

Her other passion was her dogs. Her last dachshund, the beloved Phoebe, predeceased her aged 16 in November.

A celebration of her life was held at the Border Union showground on 11 February, a fitting tribute to a very knowledgeable lady.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now