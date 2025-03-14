Carl Hester’s thoughts on a very different type of young horse competition, plus other things the horse world is talking about





Giving young horses positive experiences at shows

In his H&H column, Carl Hester shared details of Tristan Tucker’s new concept for introducing young horses to competition. The initiative has horse welfare at its core, aiming to provide young horses with a positive, stress-free first experience in the competition environment. Carl described it as a “radically new test for young horses [in which] the focus is not on paces and pizzazz, but on giving the horse a good introduction to the ring”. He added: “I will be watching how this develops with huge interest.”

Find out more about the new competition

Top riders swap horses in competition

Last night’s horse swap class at the Dutch Masters show in ’s-Hertogenbosch was a fascinating showcase of horsemanship and skill from four of the world’s top riders. The contest recreated the format previously used in the individual showjumping final at the World Championships. Each rider jumped round the 1.45/1.50m course on his own horse, before swapping mounts and all jumping each other’s.

Summing up the class, winning rider Willem Greve said: “I think it was unbelievable publicity for our unbelievable sport. We saw horsemanship, friendship, colleagues, people were listening. I think we’ve seen four great horses tonight with four great horsemen.”

Read our full analysis of the action

Pink horse boots to support cancer awareness charity

Equilibrium Products has launched a new limited edition run of its Tri-Zone All Sport Boots in bright pink to help raise funds for CoppaFeel, a charity dedicated to educating young people on the early detection of breast cancer. Equilibrium is working with equestrian influencer Hannah Francis (@NoHorseHan) to raise awareness of the new boots, and CoppaFeel will receive 10% of the profit from sales of the boots.

Read the full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now