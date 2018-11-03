Carl and Charlotte to compete and meet fans at Liverpool

Dressage stars Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin have been confirmed to appear at the opening night of the Theraplate UK Liverpool International Horse Show.

Charlotte will be competing in the Equitop Myoplast inter I freestyle riding her talented grey mare Florentina VI. The partnership has some strong form behind it this year, winning both the prix st georges and inter I freestyle small tour at Bolesworth International in June.

Carl will be joining Charlotte for rider signings and a meet and greet session during the show, which takes place at the Echo Arena (December 28 to 31).

“Having competed at Liverpool International last year it is great to be returning, and to partner Florentina in such an electric arena will be fantastic,” Charlotte said.

There will also be several leading para riders on the start list, including Paralympic, World and European gold medallist Sophie Wells, Nicky Barker and Lisa Marriott.

Show president Nina Barbour said: “We are delighted to have Carl and Charlotte returning to the show and to be hosting top-class dressage once again.

“We can always rely on Charlotte to provide a masterclass when it comes to competition riding.

“The sport of dressage has grown beyond recognition and we are looking forward to watching some of the most talented and up and coming dressage horses in the country compete.”

As well as the opening night’s dressage, there will be the usual showjumping fix for spectators, with the Theraplate UK grand prix taking place on New Year’s Eve (December 31). For more information, or to book tickets, visit the show’s website.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

The Liverpool International will be covered in full in the 10 January 2019 edition and online.