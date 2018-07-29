Riders to raise funds for Cancer Research while out hacking

Riders are encouraged to go for a hack and raise money for Cancer Research UK this September.

The organisers are hoping 700 riders will take part in the fundraiser, which takes place on 22 and 23 September, to raise £70,000 for vital cancer research.

Ride for Research was started by Susannah Baughan two years ago and is now run as an annual event by Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to the event

Susannah came up with the idea to help her friend Karen Lane, who was fighting bowel, liver and lung cancer, reach an ambitious personal target of raising £100,000 for Cancer Research UK.

“We’re delighted that following the success of Susannah’s event we have been able to make Ride for Research an annual fundraiser that is growing year by year,” said Heidi Connell, senior local fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK.

Lynn Brown, 49, from Morpeth in Northumberland took part in last year’s ride.

“We had an amazing day riding and it was lovely to stop and talk to others that were also taking part who had lost family and friends to cancer. It was an excellent opportunity to raise awareness and money for an important cause,” she said.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. Survival has doubled in the past 40 years in the UK, but more needs to be done to continue this progress said the charity.

“We hope to have as many riders join us as possible to raise money for an incredible cause to fund life-saving research and help beat cancer sooner,” said Ms Connell.

Ride for Research can be done anywhere, with anyone, for any distance. Rather than organising a sponsored ride at a specific place, riders can go on a local hack and get others to join them.

