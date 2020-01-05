Calls for urgency on new legislation to combat animal cruelty *H&H Plus*

Tougher sentences for animal cruelty and a new law on animal sentience remain on the government’s agenda – as welfare charities say it is “imperative” new legislation is implemented “as soon as possible”.
You might also be interested in…
Equine crisis continues under ‘systematic failure of ownership and enforcement’ *H&H Plus*
Animal health needs ‘must be met’ by new government ahead of Brexit *H&H Plus*
The organisation that represents the animal health and medicines industry in the UK says its needs ‘must be recognised’ by
‘People need to see how bad things are’: dumped mare found with ‘severed’ leg *warning: upsetting image*
Who is responsible for horse welfare in our industry? *H&H Plus*