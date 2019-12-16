Animal health needs ‘must be met’ by new government ahead of Brexit *H&H Plus*

The organisation that represents the animal health and medicines industry in the UK says its needs “must be recognised” by the new government.
You might also be interested in…
John Whitaker: ‘I hope we never return to that scenario’ *H&H VIP*
John Whitaker on Brexit woes and why even breaking down is easier now
Stray horse schemes could save thousands in public money *H&H Plus*
Challenges faced by parents working in equestrian industry brought into focus *H&H Plus*
Russia banned from major sporting events after doping scandal: FEI responds *H&H Plus*
Russian riders will not be allowed to compete under their nation’s flag at Tokyo 2020 as a result of a