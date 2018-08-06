How you could report from Burghley: event offers unmissable opportunity

Aspiring young journalists are being given the chance to learn from the best and report at Burghley.

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials has launched a young equestrian journalism competition to give a boost to those taking their first steps on the ladder to a career in the media.

Entry is open to those aged 21 and under, based in the UK, and includes three disciplines: print, broadcast and photo journalism.

The winners will be invited behind the scenes on the first day of dressage (30 August) to shadow the event’s team of professional writers, broadcasters and photographers. They will also have the opportunity to have their own content from the day published or broadcast across Burghley’s various media channels.

Entries will be divided into three age categories, with one overall winner per discipline.

The judging panel will be made up of industry experts, including event director Elizabeth Inman and Radio Burghley host presenter Sam Lloyd.

Also on the panel are Press Association’s equestrian correspondent Andrew Baldock, photographer Trevor Meeks, journalism lecturer Peter Morris and founder of Atlas and I, which sponsors the competition, Sophie Kirkpatrick.

“The media landscape is ever-changing, especially in the digital age, but the quality of craftsmanship remains as important as ever in bringing equestrian events to life,” said Andrew, who is also the chairman of the British Equestrian Writers’ Association.

“So this competition embracing young talent is a fantastic idea, and something I and my fellow BEWA representatives wholeheartedly support.”

Entries have been extended until 10 August and winners will be notified on 17 August.

“When we are growing up, we need to believe we are capable of doing anything, the only thing that can hold us back is ourselves,” said Sophie.

“Journalism is a skill that needs to be nurtured and encouraged and this award celebrates a seed of talent that can grow into something great.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Each winner will receive two tickets to all four days of the 2018 event, plus a personalised journal from Atlas and I.

To enter, writers must submit either a report from an equestrian event or an interview with a rider, between 250 and 400 words in length.

Broadcasters need to present either an introduction to an equestrian event or a recorded interview with a rider.

Photographers should submit a photo that “captures the excitement of eventing through the eyes of a camera and deliver to your subjects what you feel is at the heart of one of the phases of three-day-eventing”.

Applicants should also include a short mission statement and biography about themselves.

Submissions can be uploaded in word, jpeg or MP3/WAV files or via a link to a video or audio clip.

Full details can be found at www.burghley-horse.co.uk/young-equestrian-journalist-competition

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday