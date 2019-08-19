Nominations open for Burghley hall of fame

Two top eventers will be welcomed into the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials hall of fame by the Eventing Riders Association (ERA) at this year’s event (4 to 9 September).

Nominations are now open and the public are invited to put forward their favourite horses and riders for the prestigious accolade.

Nominees must have made a standout performance at the horse trials in previous years and the winning pair will be chosen by the ERA committee and current hall of fame members. They will be named at a party in the riders’ compound on 4 September.

Pippa Funnell, who won the Lincolnshire CCI5*-L in 2003 with Primmore’s Pride, was incorporated into the hall of fame in 2018 along with Jonelle Price’s ride Faerie Dianimo, who will be returning to the event to compete again this year.

“Pippa has long been a stalwart of the British team and it is often hard to believe that she has only once lifted the Burghley trophy,” said an ERA spokesman.

“The most memorable win also saw Funnell become the first, and only female rider, to win the Rolex Grand Slam of eventing.

“2018 also welcomed Faerie Dianimo into the fold. The former Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse winner became a CCI5* winner at Luhmuhlen in June 2018, under the expert guidance of Jonelle Price.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Treat yourself to Horse & Hound and save 35% Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today Get your Burghley Horse Trials tickets now Find out what tickets you need to attend the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials and how much they will cost Defending champion among final Burghley entries list Find out who has thrown their hat into the ring to do battle at Burghley next month

Previous inductees into the Land Rover Burghley Hall of Fame, supported by Shearwater Insurance, include the recently retired five-time Burghley winner Sir Mark Todd.

A posthumous induction was made for 1964 winner Richard Meade, with son Harry Meade collecting the award on his behalf in 2017.

Other members include five-time winner Andrew Nicholson and three-time back-to-back winner Avebury, as well as 2010 winners Caroline Powell and Lenamore.

Click here for the nomination form

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday