Council leads the way to improve off-road access *H&H Plus*
The improvement plan will seek to connect existing routes and improve crossing points on busy roads
A plan to enhance riders’ off-road access across a county has been welcomed — raising hopes that other councils will make similar provisions for equestrians in the future.
Buckinghamshire County Council announced its draft rights of way improvement plan (ROWIP) 2020-2030 based on views from the public and organisations on what should be prioritised.
The ROWIP acknowledged riders can only use some types of public rights of way and stated these routes “don’t join up well”, forcing riders to use or cross busy roads. The plan proposes addressing these issues by including connecting routes, installing better gates (where funding allows) and creating improved crossing points.
The council’s head of planning and environment David Sutherland told H&H: “Buckinghamshire County Council recognises the important place horse riding has in rural life and the rural economy, and its role in helping people explore and enjoy the Bucks countryside.
