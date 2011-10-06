‘Brutal’ buyers banned from Brightwells sales

Brightwells auctioneers has banned at least four people from future sales following alleged “brutality” at Fayre Oaks Sale, Royal Welsh Showground (24-25 September).

The incident happened after the sales officers had left the ground on 25 September.

An H&H reader, who wished to remain anonymous, witnessed the incident: “Two men were brutally beating and kicking 12 to 15 Shetlands and other ponies to force them into a tiny trailer.

“Some of them were being held in a pen and punched – so when they were released, they stampeded into the trailer.

“These ponies were bought for bottom dollar, I can only imagine that they were going for meat.”

Brightwells’s Terry Court said: “We immediately set up an inquiry and the people in question have been banned from all future Brightwells equine sales.

“Identities have been circulated and we have extra men on the gates. It may be that we will have to employ more security for Sunday evenings. This is the first time I have had to ban someone.”

This news story was first published in the current issue of Horse & Hound (6 October, 2011)