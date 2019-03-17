Brother and sister both picked for Nations Cup squad

A brother and sister have both made the squad for next month’s children, junior and young rider Nations Cup show at Sentower Park, Belgium (4-7 April).

It will be a first call up for 12-year-old Jasmine Clark in the children on horses competition, whereas her 16-year-old brother Ben has previous caps for appearances on the junior team.

Jasmine has made the jump straight from 128cm ponies to horses, and will be partnering Curosa, who was previously sold to a client but has been lent back for the competition.

“She went on to horses last June and is riding a horse which Ben also rode in children on horses a few years back,” said mum Kim Clark. “As they are both travelling to competitions together, it has been easier for them both to be on horses.”

Ben, who only started riding five-and-a-half years ago, will be riding 17-year-old Valentino, a former ride of Abbie Newbery’s, and also has the 10-year-old Jancovika, who he has produced himself from 1.10m classes.

“We’re just an ordinary family and my husband works in London, so we work hard travelling as much as possible to try and take advantage of every opportunity,” said Kim, who coaches as well as running a 40-box livery yard.

“We’ve managed to gain a lot more experience jumping in Germany, Spain and Austria since Ben had his first children on horses call-up, so we’re seasoned travellers now.

“Our main pressure this time is having to leave the UK by 30 March in case there is a no-deal Brexit but we’re planning on jumping a few classes at Bonheiden on our way to Sentower in the week ahead of the competition.”

It will be the first Team NAF children, junior and young rider squad of 2019, and joining Jasmine in the children on horses line-up will be Charlotte Bowman and Elido Esprit, Madeline Coakley and Topwood Tandarra, Alena Hughes and C’Mon Girl 2, Chloe Lemieux and Freya and Eleanor Simpson and My Lucky Day.

The junior squad will be completed by Allana Clutterbuck and Urlevent du Bary, Lily Freeman-Attwood and Karibou Horta, Matilda Lanni and Newbridge’s Master Brown, Antonia Platt and Amigo and Oliver Tuff and Darino B.

Graham Babes and Eccosse, Taisie de Gruchy and Winner of Picobello Z, Joe Fernyhough and Calcourt Quicktime, Alex Gill and Fyenda P, Jodie Hall-Mcateer and either Coquin de Coquerie Z, Fantom or Salt’n Peppa and Emily Ward and Remi Cavalleri will make up the young rider team.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don't miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.