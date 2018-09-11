British team member withdrawn from competition at WEG

British endurance team members Rachael Atkinson and Tannasg Psyches Realm have pulled out of the Meydan-sponsored competition at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina. The 10-year-old chestnut gelding was withdrawn before the vetting with a foot abcess.

“Despite fantastic rider and squad management efforts, Tannasg Psyches Realm has had to be withdrawn pre-competition due to a very frustrating foot abscess. Rachael and the squad management team decided that with the welfare of the horse in mind, it was sensible to withdraw him prior to vetting. Rachael passes on her best wishes to the rest of the team of Caroline, Nicola and Dominique,” said a team spokesman.

The remaining members of the British endurance team, Caroline Cowley (HS Bellini), Dominique Freeman (Rising Heat) and Nicola Thorne (Grand Ku), all passed the vet inspection and will start the competition tomorrow (Wednesday, 12 September) at 6.30am local time (11.30am UK time).

The endurance at WEG is a 160km race, held across the grounds of the Tryon estate and the surrounding area.

There will be at least six loops on the ride. After each loop there is a vetgate, where horses have to be passed by a vet as fit to continue in the competition and have a compulsory rest period.

The final horse check is 30min after arrival at the finish and is a crucial part of the competition, as a horse can still be eliminated here just as at the other vetgates.