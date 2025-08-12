



Ireland’s Austin O’Connor took the Fairfax Saddles British novice championship at the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials with Diamond Mistress. They capitalised on a speedy double clear to finish on their 26.5 dressage.

“She has a great old brain,” said Austin of this eight-year-old owned by Kate Jarvey. “She’s a very big mare, so she’s very much growing into herself, but she’s got everything – movement, jump and most importantly, the desire to do the job.”

Austin said this class has been the plan for this mare by Diarado for a while.

“Although you never set out expecting to win, we knew she could be competitive and she was good in every department this week,” he said.

Austin took over the ride on Diamond Mistress from Ireland’s Sian Coleman in 2024.

“Sian did a brilliant job with her, but Kate wanted the mare to be exposed to more competition in the UK,” explained Austin. “There is no doubt in my mind that she could be a very good championship horse in future.”

Dressage leaders Sam Gillespie and Florissa added two showjumping time-faults to their 24.7 first-phase score to finish second and become British novice champions.

“‘Florie’ did a lovely test and then jumped a great double clear, but the showjumping time-faults cost us the win,” said Sam. “But she still thinks she’s a champion and I was really impressed with how she rose to the occasion, and am thrilled for her owner and breeder, Nicky Carmichael.”

Austin was third after dressage; Dani Stewart-Richardson was also ahead of him on Londonlook TN, but 3.2 time-faults across country dropped her to fourth.

Cross-country jumping was more influential in this section than in the other two main British championships; only 63.8% went clear compared with 84.6% in the intermediate and 87.5% in the open, and nine (15.5%) not finishing.

The Jump 1 Combination at fence 17abc – a brush followed by two arrowheads – caught out the most pairs; six faulted here and four went no further round the track. This combination was technical for the level, on an open distance with the light and dark of the trees also coming into play.

