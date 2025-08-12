Quick rounds prove fruitful in British Eventing retrained racehorse championship





Michael Jackson’s ride Bhodi won the British Eventing retrained racehorse championship at the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials; Michael and this 10-year-old owned by Emily Oppenheimer were the only combination to finish on their dressage score, 27.5.

“Emily bought him from Piggy [March], who rode him to novice level three years ago,” said Michael of this son of Dark Angel, who ran 10 times on the Flat with limited success before his switch to eventing. “Emily has been training with me and competing him since then, and I took over the ride in the second half of last year. The plan is very much to go to the ex-racehorse class at Cornbury next month.”

Corinthian Cup result: “What he’s achieved is amazing”

The Corinthian Cup, a novice championship for amateur riders, went to Emily Kemp and Boleybawn Arctic. Emily and the 11-year-old son of Arctic were the only combination to complete on their dressage score, 30.4, to win by just 0.2 of a penalty.

“He’s won four of his past six runs, but my hopes were to finish in the top five,” said Emily, 24, who runs a rug-washing business. “I took the shortest route all the way around the cross-country and I’ve worked out that I need to ride him with a long rein in this phase as he likes to assess fences, and that’s just how he likes it – it meant he got into his rhythm and flew round.

“I’m lost for words – he’s a horse of a lifetime and he makes it great fun. The places he’s taken me and what he’s achieved is amazing.”

