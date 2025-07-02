Turning words into action to ensure everyone can enjoy the horse world





The second year of British Equestrian’s (BEF) diversity and inclusion action plan is about “turning words into tangible action and results”.

The BEF has officially launched year two of its plan, which sets out objectives and actions for the next 12 months.

“This ‘road map’ is vital as we and our 20 member bodies continue a long-term commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable equestrian community,” a BEF spokesperson said, adding that it builds on initiatives from the first year, guided by the BEF’s “Horses For All” strategy launched in late 2023.

The spokesperson said the strategy’s core aim is to make inclusion reality every day, at every level.

It aims to give “every individual the opportunity to thrive, regardless of background with a clear vision of an equestrian community truly representative of society, where everyone feels valued, safe and a strong sense of belonging”.

BEF CEO Jim Eyre added that the team is very proud of the progress made so far, which has “motivated us to continue to drive our work forward”.

“This year-two plan deepens our commitment to systemic change by setting out clear, measurable steps we are taking to ensure inclusion becomes part of our everyday thinking and practice,” he said. “This plan is about turning words in a strategy into tangible actions and results – it’s about creating structures and environments where everyone can access and feel they belong in equestrian sport.”

Highlights include new learning materials, a rulebook for all in the industry, inclusive training and improved data collection and tracking.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now