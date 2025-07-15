



Rachel Proudley and HK Horses’ Quality Street being crowned individual young rider European showjumping champions, having helped the British young rider team to bronze at the youth Europeans in Riesenbeck was just part of an outstanding weekend of championship success for Britain.

The British under-25 dressage team also won bronze, at the youth championships in Kronberg, Germany, and the British three-star eventing team won gold, and individual silver and bronze in Minderhout, Belgium.

The under-25 dressage team of Charlotte Lutener (Full Fusion), Harrison Ashton (Million Dreams), Lilah Gibbs (Dude III) and Annabella Pidgley (Vamos Amigos) finished behind gold medallists Germany and the Netherlands.

“Congratulations to riders, grooms, owners, support teams and families for a much-deserved moment on the podium,” a British Dressage spokesperson said.

Gold in the European 3* Cup

In the three-star eventing European Cup, the team of Jasmine Holmes (Aren’t I Lucky), Katie Wrennall (Chatoon S), Ben Perry (Fa Karla) and Holly Needham (Ardnacashel Tornado R) triumphed. Jasmine won individual silver and Katie individual bronze.

Britain’s chef de mission David Sheerin said: “The whole experience was one of community spirit, dedication and good sportsmanship.

“Returning to the European 3* Cup after a few years away, we were made to feel very welcome by all the nations in Belgium, even after we managed to win the team gold for the first time for Great Britain on mainland Europe and take home three of the four medals on offer.

“We were also joined by lots of British supporters and this really added to the energy. We received very generous help through sponsors, and this added to the success.”

