European champion ends pony career on a high with National Dressage Championships win





Reigning pony European champion and world number one Abigail Gray rounded off her final season in ponies in spectacular fashion, claiming the national pony title at the 2024 National Dressage Championships.

Abi, 16, and the prolific grey gelding George Clooney BS proved unbeatable once more as they headed the pony final with 73.86%. The simple changes were the highlight of their fluent round, earning eights and a nine from the judges.

“George felt really relaxed today and the test was great,” reported Aberdeen-based Abi, who has enjoyed a highly fruitful two seasons with the Caesar 171 son, previously piloted by Mette Dahl and Sophie Taylor.

“He has such a big personality and he loves to perform – he’s such a showman. He always tries his hardest for me. We’re trying to find me a horse right now, as I would love to do juniors. Ultimately, I’d like to train up to grand prix but that requires a lot of dedication.”

“I’ve now achieved all my targets for this year”

Myles Graham and his “heart horse” Nibeley Union Hit topped the junior line-up, building on a strong season that saw them score a top-six finish at the junior Europeans.

“It was a harmonious test, a nice clean round with no mistakes, which is all I can ask from her,” said Myles, 17, who is hoping to contest both young riders and juniors next year with the 17-year-old Nibeley Union Jack mare.

“I’ve definitely now achieved all my targets for this year – getting to the Europeans for the third year was a dream. She’ll have some down time after this, then we’ll have a quiet winter working on training to get going for next year.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Haerr and Behroez put a “dodgy” warm-up behind them to come out on top of the young rider final.

“He just felt a bit strong and tense in the warm-up, but as soon as we got between the white boards he was a really good boy,” said 18-year-old Morgan, who’s just completed her A levels and is hoping to carve out a career with horses. “I’ve had him just over a year and we’re finally starting to click. I think that showed today – I was really pleased with him.

“We’ve got another three years in young riders, so I’m hoping we can get better and better. Next year I want to aim for the Europeans.”

