Brightwells resurrects end of season hunter sales

Brightwells is resurrecting the traditional end of season hunter sales.

The first sale of hunters and hunt horses will be held as part of the sport and riding horse sales on 23 March in Malvern.

Hunts from Cornwall, Essex and Hampshire have entered horses and more are expected from others across the country before the entries close on 11 March.

“Historically there were specific sales of hunters as well as hounds conducted at Leicester sales at the end of each season,” said Brightwells horse auctioneer Andrew Elliott, who was a professional huntsman before he became an auctioneer.

“Unfortunately these have long ceased to exist, and as I felt this was a niche market that should be rejuvenated,” he added.

The sale is “perfectly timed” said Elliott as most hunts will have finished the season.

Lots range from hunt staff horses to horses belonging to members of the field.

Princes are expected to be between £2,000-£7,000 with all horses sold fully warranted and subject to an independent five-star vetting on the day.

The entry fee is £90 including VAT to include all cataloguing, administration, overnight and sale day stabling and use of the trial and show facilities. A 6% + VAT commission fee is charged on sold lots.

For more details visit: www.brightwells.com or telephone: 01568 619777.