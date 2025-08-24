



By Kimberley Oakley

Brian Oakley, the pioneer of luxury horsebox transportation as it is recognised today, has died at his Hertfordshire home aged 92.

Starting from scratch, he spent eight decades building the Oakley Horsebox Company into the renowned success it is today.

At 14, he put skills learned in school carpentry lessons to use building his first horsebox on the chassis of an ex-Army lorry bought by his father for £40. He always claimed he was never paid for his efforts when his father sold the horsebox for £200 but he had tasted success and the seed was sown in the mind of a natural entrepreneur.

Working on Mosquito aircraft as an apprentice at De Havilland, alongside his late brother Barry followed by national service with the RAF, working as an airframe fitter and engineer, developed his construction skills.

Using these and natural aptitude, he started to construct horseboxes in earnest. Initially working in the open air on the site of wartime allotments where today’s factory stands, he found an eager market for lorries tailored to equestrians, professional and amateur.

He developed the concept of building lorries with a comfortable living area and a separate horse area. Steadily, Oakley horseboxes became sought after by equestrians, internationally and in a growing home market.

He remained involved in the business and developing new ideas until recently when failing health meant he could no longer continue daily at his factory, passing the reins to his children in what is truly a family business, now in its third generation.

Brian Oakley’s funeral will be held at St John’s Church, High Cross, Ware, SG11 1AZ, on 28 August at noon.

Family flowers only. Donations in Brian’s memory may be made directly to Isabel Hospice, Hertfordshire.

