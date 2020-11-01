Special ponies desperate for loving homes after months in charity’s care

Welfare charity the Blue Cross is seeking forever homes for four horses who have already spent more than a year in their care.

The organisation’s Rolleston centre in Staffordshire said it was “desperate” to find new families for the horses, who could offer them the “love and care they deserve”.

Three of the horses are only suitable as companions while one pony, three-year-old piebald cob Gus, could go on to have a ridden or driven career.

Gus, who is 12.2hh, came to Rolleston via the RSPCA in August 2019 and is looking for a home where he can be left to mature until he is at least four years old, when he can then be backed. Gus is able to live out 24/7 with shelter and company.

Fozzie, a 16-year-old bay native gelding, is looking for a companion home where he needs to live out 24/7 as he finds being stabled stressful. He was taken in by the RSPCA in 2017 and spent time in a private home before being returned to the Rolleston in 2019.

Also looking for companion homes are Karate, a 15.3hh, 11- year-old warmblood mare who has been with the Blue Cross since October 2019 and Selwyn, a nine-year-old 12.2hh chestnut gelding.

Selwyn had been kept alone in stables for most of his life and was quite nervous when he arrived. He is not used to being round other horses and the team have been working hard to socialise him and help him gain confidence. Although he is improving daily, he will need understanding owners who can help him settle into a new home.

Verity Anderton-Johnson, Horse Rehoming Coordinator at Blue Cross in Rolleston said: “These are all very special ponies who really deserve to find a home of their own and make new horse pals. Most horses prefer to be part of a group or have some company and we hope to find these four ponies homes where they will have all the love and care they deserve.”

More information about the horses available for rehoming can be found at www.bluecross.org.uk.

