Chris Burton won the final leg of the 2018 Event Rider Masters today (Sunday, 26 August) at the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials and so confirmed himself as winner of the series. In total, he won £46,000 — £16,000 for the leg victory and £30,000 for the series.

The Australian put in the only round inside the time across country in pouring rain to move up from fourth after showjumping, riding the syndicate-owned Graf Liberty.

“I’m delighted with him — I was very nervous as I was worried about doing something silly like jumping the wrong fence,” he said. “I’d like to thank the owners for all their support.”

The showjumping caused a shake-up in this class. Dressage leader and world number one Oliver Townend (Cillnabradden Evo) and runner-up Chris both had the pink upright at fence five down, which left Emily King and Dargun in pole position heading into the cross-country.

But Emily pulled up early on course, leaving Chris as the winner. Oliver took second in the leg after finishing with 2.8 time-faults on Sally-Anne Egginton’s horse.

“It’s very special to be second in the final leg — people say Cillnabradden Evo had a wobble earlier this season, but who wouldn’t after such consistency?” said Oliver.

Emily Philp took third for Britain with the second-fastest round (2.4 time-faults), riding her father Nigel’s Camembert.

“I was just daring myself not to take a pull — it was a bit scary, but he was incredible,” she said.

Britain’s Laura Collett finished eighth in the leg on London 52 and secured second on the series leaderboard.

“London 52 was awesome and he’s an unbelievably exciting horse for the future,” she said.

Tim Price finished third in the series after sixth in the Blair leg on Wesko.

