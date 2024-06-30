‘Horses will be horses’: blackthorn embedded in ligament remains undetected for a year





However careful you are, horses will be horses and do the unexpected.

This is the message from the owner of a pony who had a 7mm blackthorn embedded deep in his leg for a year while showing no signs of wounding or discomfort.

Nariece Acworth noticed a small, non-painful lump on New Forest Trenley Tamarillo’s hind fetlock last May, but the thorn was not found for another year.

Vet Kirsten Broadley, from Seadown Veterinary Hospital, explained that “Fergus” was on restricted pen turnout as he recovered from a soft tissue injury in his right hindleg.

“Between assessments, the lump appeared at the back of his left hind fetlock; there was no wound, discharge or pain associated with it,” she said. “We scanned the leg and were surprised to see the level of soft tissue disruption because he was so comfortable. There was no sign at this point of a foreign body or tract from the skin.

“We discussed the possibility of a thorn or piece of wound causing the damage but agreed it was highly unlikely, as Fergus did not have any access to brambles or blackthorn.”

As Fergus was so comfortable and there was no significant damage, Kirsten and Nariece agreed to give him time before they reassessed.

But when he was trotted up again at the end of his rest period, Fergus was slightly lame, and the lump over the annular ligament area was still there. Kirsten started scanning and “an obvious foreign body that had previously been invisible came into view”.

“We were surprised to find a very obvious thorn in the subcutaneous tissue at the back of his left hind fetlock,” Kirsten said. “At that point, a very small fluid pocket had developed around the thorn, making it visible on ultrasound. Images were taken and possible standing surgery was discussed. Within a week, Fergus was admitted to the clinic in order to surgically remove the possible thorn while he was sedated. With the help of a nerve block, ultrasound guidance and an extremely well-behaved Fergus, the offending thorn was successfully removed.”

The thorn had been embedded deep in the annular ligament, and was “very firmly attached”. Blackthorns can cause very serious infections, which can result in career-ending damage to soft tissues.

“The thorn was dangerously close to the tendon sheath, with the constant risk of infection,” a Seadown spokesperson said. “Luckily all went smoothly and Fergus made a steady recovery at home, with the help of regional antibiotics and meticulous care from Nariece.”

“There is no doubt that Fergus’s case has been rather unusual,” the spokesperson added.

“There was never an obvious puncture wound from the blackthorn, and Fergus had no infection or major reaction over the year. At the moment, Fergus is on box rest and seeing Kirsten for regular check-ups as he continues his recovery journey.”

Nariece said that she had never experienced anything like it.

“ My advice to others would be no matter how careful you think you are, horses will be horses and do the unexpected,” she said. “I would also say cut down as much blackthorn as possible and fence away from it as a precaution. In Fergus’s case we had already done just that but somehow the blackthorn made its way in to his small paddock, and left no entry wound or anything obvious.

“I would also add that owners know their own horses and if you feel something isn’t right, your vet is always the best point of call. Without Kirsten’s help it’s very likely Fergus would not be with us any more, so I will be for ever thankful to her and the whole Seadown team for their wonderful professional care and dedication.”

