‘Beyond belief’: adapted tack stolen from children’s charity

The actions of thieves who stole tack including adapted saddles from a children’s charity have been described as “beyond belief” by police.

Officers have appealed for information on the theft of tack and high-vis rugs from a group of people on a 500-mile trek around Yorkshire, raising money to support children with autism.

North Yorkshire Police said the thieves took the equipment from a car parked in Lonsdale Road, Scarborough, on Saturday evening (11 January).

They took two saddles adapted for children with special needs: one brown, with the name AKUA on one side, the other black. Two high-vis rugs, labelled Autism Angels, and two girths were also taken.

“Unfortunately, thieves do target tack and horse riding equipment in general, as it is often very valuable,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.

“However, whoever has taken these particular items would know immediately that they belonged to a charity – making their criminal actions quite frankly beyond belief.

“We are urging anyone with information about this callous theft to do the right thing, and contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, so we can get this equipment back to its rightful owners.”

Autism Angels UK said it was “heart-breaking” to realise the tack had gone.

“The real devastation of course is because we know how much this is going to affect the children we work with once we get home.

Continues below…

“While we are still in shock from these events, we are also utterly warmed by the love and support out there. We’ve had countless messages from people all over the country offering love, equipment and support to us.”

Anyone with relevant information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Scarborough neighbourhood policing team, or email ScarboroughSNA@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Anyone who wants to stay anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200006408 should be quoted.

