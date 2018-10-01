Exciting move for BE80 championships to prestigious four-star venue

Burghley Horse Trials has been revealed as the new host of British Eventing’s BE80 championships from 2020.

Burghley Park in Stamford will host the finals for three years (2020 to 2022) during the week of the CCI4* Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

Qualified combinations will ride for glory over the same pristine turf as eventing’s elite stars.

“This is a hugely important development for our members and the sport,” said BE chief executive David Holmes.

“Burghley House is steeped in eventing tradition and is a stunning location for a championship event.

“We are particularly grateful to Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials director, Elizabeth Inman, and her team, along with Miranda Rock president of Burghley Horse Trials, for their enthusiastic support of this new initiative.”

A new cross-country course will be built for the championships and qualifying combinations will be decided at regional finals.

BE80(T) regional finals will also be trialled next year for the 2019 championships at Kelsall Hill (2).

More details on eligibility and qualification for both the 2019 and 2020 finals will be announced “in the coming weeks”.

Competitors at the championships will be able to access the support of BE accredited coaches through cross-country and showjumping course walks, with help also available in the showjumping warm-up ring. The coaches will also be on hand to offer guidance, advice and to answer questions.

“Following the successful pilot of the Airowear BE80(T) Championship at Kelsall Hill Horse Trials in September, congratulations must go to our inaugural winners Amy Dixon on board Goodluck II,” added Mr Holmes.

“Our thanks go to the organising team at Kelsall Hill who hosted a fantastic 2018 competition — we look forward to heading back for the championships at Kelsall Hill next year.”

