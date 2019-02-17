Barns and shelters replace hotels and houses in new Monopoly game

Forget Old Kent Road, Mayfair and the stations – Monopoly has moved on.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Donkey Sanctuary has launched a special edition of the classic board game – and family arguments are optional.

The international welfare charity worked with game manufacturer Hasbro on the unique edition, which aims to follow a donkey’s journey at the sanctuary, from its first day in the new arrivals unit to moving on to a new home with a donkey guardian.

Players will face the possibilities of feed and vets’ bills as they make their way round the board, on which the chance and community chest squares are replaced by straw and carrot cards, the stations by farm vehicles, and hotels and houses by barns and shelters.

James Searle, head of commercial activities at the Donkey Sanctuary, said: “We are really excited to be launching our own unique version of Monopoly in our 50th anniversary year.

“The game is a fun way for people to find out more about the work we do and support the charity.”

Other properties to look out for on the board include paddocks for foals, elderly donkeys and those in need of special care (the pink trio in the normal edition); the operating theatre, X-ray room and hoof care area (the pale blue properties); and, taking the place of Park Lane and Mayfair, a donkey training centre and donkey rehoming. The jail, free parking and go squares remain as normal.

“Produced and licensed in conjunction with Hasbro Gaming, the game celebrates the vital work of the international animal welfare charity,” a Donkey Sanctuary spokesman said. “It’s a fun and interactive way to immerse yourself in their work, from ensuring animals in sanctuary are well-fed and groomed to enabling communities around the world to meet the needs of their working animals through better harnessing, veterinary treatment and living conditions.”

The special edition game will be available to buy from the charity’s website, and its visitor centre in Sidmouth, Devon.

