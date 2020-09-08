‘At least I didn’t slip!’ Rider’s extreme bareback jumping raises over £2,300

A rider has raised over £2,300 for testicular cancer research by jumping a stallion as bareback as is possible.

Bruce Langley McKim of Thorpley Stud stripped off to jump his Irish draught stallion Carrigfada Diamond with no tack, himself wearing nothing but a crash hat, on Saturday (5 September).

H&H reported that Bruce had been dared to do the extreme bareback challenge by a friend, and that raising money for cancer research is a cause close to his heart.

He had hoped to raise £1,000, “£500 for each ball”, so was delighted by the total raised so far, on his GoFundMe page and cash donations.

“It was brilliant,” he told H&H.

“I jumped bareback in a halter a couple of times, then did the deed. It was interesting as there was a mirror in the school, which he thought was another stallion. He kept looking over, and obviously thinking ‘oh, he’s not there’; we had to move the fence closer to that end so he could come running back down that side to jump, it was hilarious.

“And at least I didn’t slip and end up as a eunuch.”

Bruce said some of the “blooper” video clips show Carrigfada Diamond chipping in a short stride, and jumping barriers set up by the wings, rather than the fence.

“The insides of my thighs are somewhat tight, from sitting tight!” he said. “But I managed to avoid any contact with the family jewels on his withers.”

Bruce said when he asked the school’s owner if he could use it, adding afterwards what his lack of attire would be, the owner replied: “That’s fine, as I’ll be out eventing”.

“I think his groom might have seen more than she’d bargained for, but at a distance,” Bruce added. “And my girlfriend gave me a leg up, and said that’s a position she never wants to be in again.

“I’m really pleased to have raised that much, over the moon. I don’t mind what I do, to raise awareness and money; I just don’t know what I’ll do next to top it.”

