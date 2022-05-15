Arab gelding who helped his rider through ‘tough times’ is no longer the bridesmaid at Royal Windsor





Ridden Arab classes concluded the third day of showing at Royal Windsor Horse Show and leading the Royal Windsor ridden Arab championship field was Jade Hateley at the helm of her family’s magnificent grey gelding Cbeebies Vol XXII.

The 11-year-old by Monther Al Naseer out of FS Cinderella was pulled second before moving up to win, ahead of the eventual reserve, Clare Fitch with Sue Robinson’s nine-year-old gelding AJA Giuliano.

“I bought him as a six-year-old,” said Jade, who noted that the win was even more poignant after a ‘tough year’. “He’s had two seconds here at Windsor, and he’s been reserve champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), so he deserves this.

“Cbeebies is a cheeky horse, but he’s a beautiful ride and is generally very easy.”

Jade has three Arabs at home:

“I also have Cbeebies’ full brother; he’s been third at HOYS during his career.”

This was also Jade’s first Windsor victory:

“We arrived here at lunchtime. Windsor is our local show as we only live just round the corner. We’ll aim for Hickstead next, and then hopefully get him to HOYS.

“I’ve been through quite a lot this year, and to have this horse with me at my side has been a major help.”

The mare class was scored by Sian Warman riding Rebecca Mccormick’s Saphiire, a six-year-old by Emerald J.

