24 health, happiness and horsemanship awards given out at Appleby





Although there were some serious welfare concerns at Appleby Horse Fair, where two horses died this year, there was also “much to celebrate” in terms of equine wellbeing, as 24 “health, happiness and horsemanship” awards were given out.

Nine charities, all members of the National Equine Welfare Council, have representatives at the fair to support horses’ wellbeing, and the awards are organised by them to recognise the best standards.

Vet and awards judge Nicola Berryman, from Redwings, has been going to the fair since 2012.

“The fair is a place of extremes for us as vets, and there’s no question that judging Best at Appleby is my favourite part of my role,” she said. “It is an honour to meet the wonderful owners of these well cared for horses and ponies – and of course this year’s mule.

“It’s always a difficult decision to choose the overall vet’s champion for the fair, which the vets select from the best at Appleby award winners throughout the event on the final day. It was close but we’re thrilled to award it to traditional cob Grace and her lovely family the Basfords.”

Nicola said the team met Grace last year, when her body condition score was slightly too high to be given an award.

“We hoped to see her again and when her owner Scott brought the six-year-old to the tent on Saturday I was really impressed,” she said.

“Grace was rescued by Scott, in foal, from very poor circumstances, and was so filthy he didn’t even know what colour she was. Now it’s clear to see that she’s carefully cared for and adored by him and his whole family.”

The people’s champion award went to Raven and his owners Karl and family, who were awarded a Best at Appleby rosette on Friday after the children spotted the awards’ TikTok page and went to find out more. Raven’s posts across all the Best at Appleby social media channels had more than 1,500 engagements and reached more than 30,000 people.

Nicola said: “Friesian cross Raven is a really good example of excellent welfare at the fair. He is in amazing condition and his coat is so silky. We think he looks incredible, and the care given to him is clear to see. He’s a very worthy people’s champion.”

The full list of winners is:

Vet’s champion : Grace (owners Scott, Conor, Neive and Bobby)

: Grace (owners Scott, Conor, Neive and Bobby) People’s champion : Raven (owner Karl and family)

: Raven (owner Karl and family) Best at Appleby awards

Dan (handled by Toni and Brandon)

Maggie (owner Dylan)

Champagne (owners Zoe and Lexi)

Grace (owners Scott, Conor, Neive and Bobby)

Malcolm (handlers Emily, Ben, Kate and Jerry)

Prince (owner Billy)

Willow (owners Craig and Sophie)

Raven (owner Karl and family)

Pride (owners Mr and Mrs Scott)

Wilbur (owner Rosie)

Rising star awards (given to people and horses):

Isaac (who was with Shetland pony Elsa)

Teddy (handler Annaleigh and owner Liam)

Isla (who was with pony Polo)

Best hoof health

Wilbur (and farrier Tom Oliver Dyson)

Best in harness

Paddy (owners Liam and Hannah)

Returning winners awards

Lucifer (owner Carl)

Rosie (owner Michael)

Heartbreaker (handler Johnny)

Magic (owner Alison)

Sundance Kid (owner Liam)

Bobbie Dazzler (owner Robbie)

Nicola said: “We know there are a range of welfare standards at the fair, and there have been a lot of conversations at both our Best at Appleby and engagement tents about the death of the horse at Jubilee Bridge on Wednesday.

“No one is pretending that there aren’t welfare concerns at the event, but there is a lot to celebrate at the fair as well and that’s what Best at Appleby is about. We’re looking forward to celebrating 10 years of these wonderful awards at next year’s fair.”

